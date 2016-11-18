A U.S. Army Soldier, from 1st Squad, 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, reloads an M249 squad automatic weapon during a squad live-fire exercise Nov. 18, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Soldiers fired blanks at opposing forces, followed by live-fire at simulated targets during daylight and at night.
This work, Soldiers hone their craft, conduct live-fire exercise, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
