    Soldiers hone their craft, conduct live-fire exercise

    Soldiers hone their craft, conduct live-fire exercise

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    11.18.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Skovo-Lane 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier, from 1st Squad, 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, reloads an M249 squad automatic weapon during a squad live-fire exercise Nov. 18, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Soldiers fired blanks at opposing forces, followed by live-fire at simulated targets during daylight and at night.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 22:47
    Photo ID: 3082650
    VIRIN: 161118-F-OQ776-1510
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers hone their craft, conduct live-fire exercise, by A1C Jacob Skovo-Lane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Andersen Air Force Base
    Live-fire
    Infantry
    U.S. Army
    Training

