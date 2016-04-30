(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stay Low [Image 3 of 8]

    Stay Low

    LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    A participant climbs through a tunnel during the USMC Ultimate Challenge Mud Run in Lexington S.C., April 30, 2016. The run is held each year to honor the sacrifices made by Marines and veterans and then donating all of the proceeds to charities that help support military and ROTC programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jensen Stidham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Low [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Mud Run

