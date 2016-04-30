Participants help a fellow runner over an obstacle during the USMC Ultimate Challenge Mud Run in Lexington S.C., April 30, 2016. The run is held each year to honor the sacrifices made by Marines and veterans and then donating all of the proceeds to charities that help support military and ROTC programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jensen Stidham)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 22:31
|Photo ID:
|3082628
|VIRIN:
|160430-F-SX095-029
|Resolution:
|2977x3280
|Size:
|928.37 KB
|Location:
|LEXINGTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Up We Go [Image 1 of 8], by SSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
