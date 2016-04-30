Three in a Row

Participants perform an obstacle during the USMC Ultimate Challenge Mud Run in Lexington S.C., April 30, 2016. The run is held each year to honor the sacrifices made by Marines and veterans and then donating all of the proceeds to charities that help support military and ROTC programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jensen Stidham)

