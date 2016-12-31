Graphic illustration made for social media purposes to highlight the Peterson Air Force Base knights and the various mission sets located at the base. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 18:12
|Photo ID:
|3082431
|VIRIN:
|161231-F-SO188-0001
|Resolution:
|842x534
|Size:
|498.25 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st Space Wing graphic, by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
