    Search continues for 3 from report of downed aircraft off Molokai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2016

    The search continues for a possible downed aircraft with three people aboard approximately 17 miles northeast of Ilio Point, Molokai, Dec. 31, 2016. Crews from the USCGC Kittiwake (WPB-87316) from Honolulu, an HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point are searching the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search continues for 3 from report of downed aircraft off Molokai, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

