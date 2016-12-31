Search continues for 3 from report of downed aircraft off Molokai

The search continues for a possible downed aircraft with three people aboard approximately 17 miles northeast of Ilio Point, Molokai, Dec. 31, 2016. Crews from the USCGC Kittiwake (WPB-87316) from Honolulu, an HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point are searching the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 18:08
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
