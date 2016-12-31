(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Year's Day Fireworks [Image 1 of 3]

    New Year’s Day Fireworks

    AT SEA

    12.31.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170101-N-WA993-058 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 1, 2017) Sailors and guests watch New Year’s Day fireworks on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016
    Photo ID: 3082372
    VIRIN: 170101-N-WA993-058
    Resolution: 3164x2260
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Year’s Day Fireworks [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    New Year’s Day Fireworks
    New Year’s Day Fireworks
    New Year’s Day Fireworks

    New Year’s Day Fireworks

