170101-N-WA993-058 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 1, 2017) Sailors and guests watch New Year’s Day fireworks on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 16:12
|Photo ID:
|3082372
|VIRIN:
|170101-N-WA993-058
|Resolution:
|3164x2260
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Year’s Day Fireworks [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
