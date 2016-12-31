170101-N-OY799-207 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 1, 2017) Sailors and guests watch New Year’s Day fireworks on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW/AW) Kenneth Abbate/Released)

