Soldiers visit with children at local shelter

Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, a Soldier assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, plays with one of the children at a shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 22. At the shelter, the children receive two meals a day and school supplies donated by the community and U.S. Army Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

