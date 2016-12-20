(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers visit with children at local shelter

    KOSOVO

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, a Soldier assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, plays with one of the children at a shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 22. At the shelter, the children receive two meals a day and school supplies donated by the community and U.S. Army Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:21
    Photo ID: 3082367
    VIRIN: 161220-A-YS961-525
    Resolution: 4557x3038
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers visit with children at local shelter, by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    community service
    shelter
    community outreach
    Kosovo
    army
    20th Public Affairs Detachment)
    20th public affairs

