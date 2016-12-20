Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Barrieau, a Soldier assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, plays with one of the children at a shelter in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 22. At the shelter, the children receive two meals a day and school supplies donated by the community and U.S. Army Soldiers of Multinational Battle Group-East. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 15:21
|Photo ID:
|3082367
|VIRIN:
|161220-A-YS961-525
|Resolution:
|4557x3038
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers visit with children at local shelter, by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT