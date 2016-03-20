WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – A Bataan Death March survivor shakes hands and wish well more than 6600 marchers of the White Sands Missile Range's 27th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March, here, March 20, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 08:38
|Photo ID:
|3082322
|VIRIN:
|160320-A-TW035-002
|Resolution:
|2818x1879
|Size:
|834.26 KB
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
