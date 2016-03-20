(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 1 of 2]

    Bataan Memorial Death March

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – A Bataan Death March survivor shakes hands and wish well more than 6600 marchers of the White Sands Missile Range's 27th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March, here, March 20, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 08:38
    Photo ID: 3082322
    VIRIN: 160320-A-TW035-002
    Resolution: 2818x1879
    Size: 834.26 KB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bataan Memorial Death March
    White Sands Missile Range
    Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl

