WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. – A marcher walks across a water mister with an American flag over his shouldER during the White Sands Missile Range's 27th Annual Bataan Memorial Death March, here, March 20, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl)

