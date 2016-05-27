(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Never forgotten: Team Andersen honors fallen comrades

    Never forgotten: Team Andersen honors fallen comrades

    ADELUP, GUAM

    05.27.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    First Lt. Stephen Dupuis, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, reads the names off of the RAIDR 21 monument May 28, 2016, in Adelup, Guam. The monument honors six B-52 Stratofortress aviators who lost their lives July 21, 2008, during a training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 06:59
    Photo ID: 3082299
    VIRIN: 160528-F-KN424-267
    Resolution: 3000x2068
    Size: 353.63 KB
    Location: ADELUP, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never forgotten: Team Andersen honors fallen comrades, by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    B-52
    Andersen AFB
    RAIDR 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT