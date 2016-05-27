Never forgotten: Team Andersen honors fallen comrades

First Lt. Stephen Dupuis, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, reads the names off of the RAIDR 21 monument May 28, 2016, in Adelup, Guam. The monument honors six B-52 Stratofortress aviators who lost their lives July 21, 2008, during a training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)
