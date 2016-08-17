B-52, B-1, B-2s participate in first integrated bomber operation in USPACOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit conduct a flyover at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug.17, 2016. This marks the first time in history that all three of Air Force Global Strike Command's strategic bomber aircraft are simultaneously conducting operations in the U.S. Pacific Command area of operations. The B-1 Lancer will replace the B-52 in support of the U.S. Pacific Command Continuous Bomber Presence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

