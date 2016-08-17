(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-52, B-1, B-2s participate in first integrated bomber operation in USPACOM AOR

    YIGO, GUAM

    08.17.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit conduct a flyover at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug.17, 2016. This marks the first time in history that all three of Air Force Global Strike Command's strategic bomber aircraft are simultaneously conducting operations in the U.S. Pacific Command area of operations. The B-1 Lancer will replace the B-52 in support of the U.S. Pacific Command Continuous Bomber Presence mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gonsier)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52, B-1, B-2s participate in first integrated bomber operation in USPACOM AOR, by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    B-2
    B-52
    Andersen AFB
    B-1

