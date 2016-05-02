(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bliss Boxing Tournament [Image 11 of 12]

    Fort Bliss Boxing Tournament

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A boxer looks over his downed opponent after delivering a knockout punch during a boxing tournament at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2016
    Date Posted: 12.31.2016 07:40
    Photo ID: 3082274
    VIRIN: 160205-A-TW035-002
    Resolution: 5376x3584
    Size: 16.87 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Boxing Tournament [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    Boxing
    1st Armored Division
    24th Press Camp
    Staff Sgt. Marcus Fichtl

