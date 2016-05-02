Date Taken: 02.05.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 07:41 Photo ID: 3082273 VIRIN: 160205-A-TW035-001 Resolution: 4392x2928 Size: 9.14 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Bliss Boxing Tournament [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Marcus Fichtl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.