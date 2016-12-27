British trainers and Iraqi security force pose for a group photo at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve building Partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 00:26
|Photo ID:
|3082269
|VIRIN:
|161227-A-LD787-202
|Resolution:
|5552x3060
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
This work, Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
