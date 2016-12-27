A British trainer shows Iraqi security forces how to properly construct a bangalor during training at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve building Partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:26 Photo ID: 3082267 VIRIN: 161227-A-LD787-106 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.62 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.