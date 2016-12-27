Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex

Iraqi security forces soldiers build a shaped explosive charge used to breach walls during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites such as BRC is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|12.27.2016
|12.31.2016 00:27
|3082263
|161227-A-LD787-019
|5616x3744
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|0
|0
|0
