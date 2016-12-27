(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex [Image 4 of 5]

    Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex

    BESMAYA, IRAQ

    12.27.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers build a shaped explosive charge used to breach walls during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites such as BRC is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

