Iraqi security forces soldiers build a shaped explosive charge used to breach walls during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. Training at building partner capacity sites such as BRC is an integral part of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 00:27 Photo ID: 3082263 VIRIN: 161227-A-LD787-019 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.48 MB Location: BESMAYA, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.