Iraqi security forces soldiers build a shaped explosive charge used to breach walls during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. This training was conducted as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3082260
|VIRIN:
|161227-A-LD787-011
|Resolution:
|3744x5616
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|BESMAYA, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Joshua Wooten, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
