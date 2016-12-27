Demolition training at Besmaya Range Complex

Iraqi security forces soldiers build a shaped explosive charge used to breach walls during training at Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. This training was conducted as part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Wooten)

