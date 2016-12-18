Fairchild Honor Guard Airmen stand at attention Dec. 19, 2016, during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort George Wright Cemetery, Spokane, Washington. The ceremonial guardsmen supported the ceremony by presenting of colors, playing of taps, and a three-volley rifle salute. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Nick J. Daniello)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 17:36
|Photo ID:
|3082058
|VIRIN:
|161218-F-JZ707-284
|Resolution:
|3757x2508
|Size:
|435.24 KB
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, To honor with dignity, by SrA Nicolo Daniello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
