To honor with dignity

Fairchild Honor Guard Airmen stand at attention Dec. 19, 2016, during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort George Wright Cemetery, Spokane, Washington. The ceremonial guardsmen supported the ceremony by presenting of colors, playing of taps, and a three-volley rifle salute. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Nick J. Daniello)

