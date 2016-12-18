(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    To honor with dignity

    To honor with dignity

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicolo Daniello 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Fairchild Honor Guard Airmen stand at attention Dec. 19, 2016, during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Fort George Wright Cemetery, Spokane, Washington. The ceremonial guardsmen supported the ceremony by presenting of colors, playing of taps, and a three-volley rifle salute. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Nick J. Daniello)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 17:36
    Photo ID: 3082058
    VIRIN: 161218-F-JZ707-284
    Resolution: 3757x2508
    Size: 435.24 KB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To honor with dignity, by SrA Nicolo Daniello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guard
    Honor Guard
    Honor
    Fairchild

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT