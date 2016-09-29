Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 17-01

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire rehearsal during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 16-09 at Fort Polk, La., Sept. 29, 2016. JRTC 16-09 provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)

