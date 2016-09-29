U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct live fire rehearsal during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 16-09 at Fort Polk, La., August 29, 2016. JRTC 16-09 provides U.S. military units and personnel with realistic pre-deployment training scenarios in all aspects of armed conflict. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 17:05
|Photo ID:
|3082009
|VIRIN:
|160829-D-D0331-003
|Resolution:
|4301x3072
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 16-09 [Image 1 of 9], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
