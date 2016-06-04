An A-10 Thunderbolt II sits patiently on the flight line April 6, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The 124th Fighter Wing deployed the aircraft to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 16:36
|Photo ID:
|3081973
|VIRIN:
|160406-Z-IM874-238
|Resolution:
|1967x2951
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Night hawg, by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
