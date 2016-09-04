A 124th Fighter Wing crew chief helps attach a tow bar to an A-10 Thunderbolt II April 9, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The aircraft were launching to deploy in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 16:27
|Photo ID:
|3081967
|VIRIN:
|160409-Z-IM874-529
|Resolution:
|3926x2208
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unleash the 'hawgs' [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
