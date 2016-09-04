Unleash the 'hawgs'

A 190th Fighter Squadron pilot raises his fists as he taxis an A-10 Thunderbolt II April 9, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The 124th Fighter Wing deployed both aircraft and personnel to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

