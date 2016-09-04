A 124th Fighter Wing crew chief salutes a 190th Fighter Squadron pilot April 9, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The A-10 Thunderbolt II was being deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 16:27
|Photo ID:
|3081964
|VIRIN:
|160409-Z-IM874-576
|Resolution:
|1481x2222
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Unleash the 'hawgs' [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
