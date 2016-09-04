(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unleash the 'hawgs' [Image 4 of 4]

    Unleash the 'hawgs'

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A 124th Fighter Wing crew chief salutes a 190th Fighter Squadron pilot April 9, 2016 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The A-10 Thunderbolt II was being deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:27
    Photo ID: 3081964
    VIRIN: 160409-Z-IM874-576
    Resolution: 1481x2222
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unleash the 'hawgs' [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Military
    Air Force
    Airman
    National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard

