    161117-F-ZI558-1138 [Image 1 of 4]

    161117-F-ZI558-1138

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2016

    Photo by Donna Burnett 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, AL - Daniel Mayben, left, of 42 CES/CEX and Maxwell AFB fire fighter Christopher Taylor test the doorway of chemical agents prior to entering building 1095 during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, High-Yield Explosives (CBRNE) exercise 17 Nov 2016. The exercise took place at Transportation located in building 1095. Maxwell AFB conducts various exercises throughout the year to help prepare and train emergency responders to emergency situations.(USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/cleared)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161117-F-ZI558-1138 [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

