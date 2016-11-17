Maxwell AFB, AL - A1C William Barnett, a fire fighter at the Maxwell Fire Dept responds during a base exercise. Maxwell AFB conducted a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, High-Yield Explosives (CBRNE) exercise 17 Nov 2016 at Bldg 1095, the base Transportation building. Maxwell AFB conducts various exercises throughout the year to help prepare emergency responders as well as the base populous how tof respond in emergency situations.(USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/cleared)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:13 Photo ID: 3081947 VIRIN: 161117-F-ZI558-1017 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.71 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161117-F-ZI558-1017 [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.