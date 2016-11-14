Maxwell AFB, AL - SrA Conner Kent (left) and SrA Max Taverniti of 42 Air Base Wing Security Forces surround Airmen portraying kidnappers during a base exercise held 14 Nov 2016 in Bldg 843. Maxwell Air Force base conducts various exercises throughout the year to prepare and train first responders for emergency situations.(USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/cleared)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:13 Photo ID: 3081944 VIRIN: 161114-F-ZI558-1019 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.04 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161114-F-ZI558-1019 [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.