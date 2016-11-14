(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    161114-F-ZI558-1019 [Image 4 of 4]

    161114-F-ZI558-1019

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2016

    Photo by Donna Burnett 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Maxwell AFB, AL - SrA Conner Kent (left) and SrA Max Taverniti of 42 Air Base Wing Security Forces surround Airmen portraying kidnappers during a base exercise held 14 Nov 2016 in Bldg 843. Maxwell Air Force base conducts various exercises throughout the year to prepare and train first responders for emergency situations.(USAF Photograph by Donna L. Burnett/cleared)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 16:13
    Photo ID: 3081944
    VIRIN: 161114-F-ZI558-1019
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161114-F-ZI558-1019 [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Base Exercise

