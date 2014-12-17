Master Sgt. Donald Maloid readies a propeller to be mounted back onto a C-130J engine after a repair on the Keesler Air Force Base flight line during unscheduled maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Brian Lamar)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2014
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3081933
|VIRIN:
|141217-F-YX711-001
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 403rd Maintainers keep engines turning, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
