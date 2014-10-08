(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    134ARW SFS In Alaska

    134ARW SFS In Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2014

    Photo by Senior Airman Melissa Dearstone 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    160715-Z-AM145-045- Airmen from the 134th Security Forces Squadron huddle together to get briefed on a mission during Mounted and Dismounted training at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson. SFS trained with the Army in and out of the classroom from July 10-19 during a temporary duty assignment. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Melissa Dearstone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2014
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:48
    Photo ID: 3081891
    VIRIN: 160715-Z-AM145-045
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134ARW SFS In Alaska, by SrA Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    combat
    SFS
    Air Force
    Airman
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT