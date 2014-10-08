160715-Z-AM145-045- Airmen from the 134th Security Forces Squadron huddle together to get briefed on a mission during Mounted and Dismounted training at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson. SFS trained with the Army in and out of the classroom from July 10-19 during a temporary duty assignment. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Melissa Dearstone)
|08.10.2014
|12.30.2016 14:48
|3081891
|160715-Z-AM145-045
|3936x2624
|2.44 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, 134ARW SFS In Alaska, by SrA Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
