160715-Z-AM145-045- Airmen from the 134th Security Forces Squadron huddle together to get briefed on a mission during Mounted and Dismounted training at Joint Base Elmendorf- Richardson. SFS trained with the Army in and out of the classroom from July 10-19 during a temporary duty assignment. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Melissa Dearstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2014 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:48 Photo ID: 3081891 VIRIN: 160715-Z-AM145-045 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF- RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 134ARW SFS In Alaska, by SrA Melissa Dearstone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.