    MTL Course graduates its latest NCOs

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Turner Phillips, 81st Training Support Squadron Military Training Leader Course instructor, stands at attention as his students fall in for a formation run during a morning physical training session at the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad, Dec. 2, 2016, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Throughout this course, Phillips has been able to hone his skills as an NCO and educator as he prepares to take over as lead instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan McElroy)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 14:20
    Photo ID: 3081840
    VIRIN: 161202-F-PJ703-044
    Resolution: 4433x4016
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTL Course graduates its latest NCOs, by SrA Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Keesler
    Keesler AFB
    NCOs
    staff sergeant
    training
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    Military Training Leader
    MTL
    2nd Air Force
    MTL Course

