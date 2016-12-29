(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSST San Diego fast ropes aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 1 of 5]

    MSST San Diego fast ropes aboard USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Simpson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Members from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91109, San Diego, are hoisted to a U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four MH-60S Knighthawk Helicopter aboard the USS Carl Vinson in support of the carrier’s pre-deployment cruise Dec. 29, 2016. MSST San Diego is trained to be a first responder to potential terrorist situations, deny terrorist acts, perform security actions against non-compliant and opposed actors, and perform tactical facility entry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty 1st Class Rob Simpson/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:34
    Photo ID: 3081729
    VIRIN: 161229-G-GV559-228
    Resolution: 6953x4640
    Size: 32.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSST San Diego fast ropes aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

