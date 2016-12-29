Members from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91109, San Diego, are hoisted to a U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four MH-60S Knighthawk Helicopter aboard the USS Carl Vinson in support of the carrier’s pre-deployment cruise Dec. 29, 2016. MSST San Diego is trained to be a first responder to potential terrorist situations, deny terrorist acts, perform security actions against non-compliant and opposed actors, and perform tactical facility entry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty 1st Class Rob Simpson/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:34 Photo ID: 3081729 VIRIN: 161229-G-GV559-228 Resolution: 6953x4640 Size: 32.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSST San Diego fast ropes aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.