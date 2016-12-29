Members from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team 91109, San Diego, are hoisted to a U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Four MH-60S Knighthawk Helicopter aboard the USS Carl Vinson in support of the carrier’s pre-deployment cruise Dec. 29, 2016. MSST San Diego is trained to be a first responder to potential terrorist situations, deny terrorist acts, perform security actions against non-compliant and opposed actors, and perform tactical facility entry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty 1st Class Rob Simpson/released)
This work, MSST San Diego fast ropes aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Robert Simpson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
