    Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9]

    Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Two C-17A Globemaster IIIs and a C-5M Super Galaxy sit on the flight line Feb. 25, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dover AFB’s other 11 C-17s and 17 C-5s are either in heavy maintenance or off station due to Dover’s ongoing runway construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:44
    Photo ID: 3081507
    VIRIN: 160225-F-BF612-025
    Resolution: 4217x2372
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

