Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire

Two C-17A Globemaster IIIs and a C-5M Super Galaxy sit on the flight line Feb. 25, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dover AFB’s other 11 C-17s and 17 C-5s are either in heavy maintenance or off station due to Dover’s ongoing runway construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

Date Taken: 02.25.2016
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US