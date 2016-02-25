Two C-17A Globemaster IIIs and a C-5M Super Galaxy sit on the flight line Feb. 25, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Dover AFB’s other 11 C-17s and 17 C-5s are either in heavy maintenance or off station due to Dover’s ongoing runway construction project. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:44
|Photo ID:
|3081507
|VIRIN:
|160225-F-BF612-025
|Resolution:
|4217x2372
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
