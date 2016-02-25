A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line Feb. 25, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Until August, this will be the only C-5 stationed at Dover and it will be used for local training missions and ground training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:44 Photo ID: 3081504 VIRIN: 160225-F-BF612-012 Resolution: 3902x2195 Size: 2.35 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.