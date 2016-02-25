A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line Feb. 25, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Until August, this will be the only C-5 stationed at Dover and it will be used for local training missions and ground training. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:44
|Photo ID:
|3081504
|VIRIN:
|160225-F-BF612-012
|Resolution:
|3902x2195
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
