Senior Airman Tyler Garcia, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, performs maintenance on a C-5M Super Galaxy jet engine Feb. 24, 2016, on the flight line at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Team Dover maintainers are anticipated to operate at the joint base until August, with a rotation at the halfway point. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:44
|Photo ID:
|3081502
|VIRIN:
|160224-F-BF612-103
|Resolution:
|2843x2031
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT