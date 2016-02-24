Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire

Senior Airman Tyler Garcia, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, performs maintenance on a C-5M Super Galaxy jet engine Feb. 24, 2016, on the flight line at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Team Dover maintainers are anticipated to operate at the joint base until August, with a rotation at the halfway point. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

