Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire

Airman 1st Class Langdon Hammond, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, performs maintenance inside a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 24, 2016, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Hammond is one of 163 Dover Airmen who is on temporary duty at the joint base to perform maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

