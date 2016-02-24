Airman 1st Class Langdon Hammond, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, performs maintenance inside a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 24, 2016, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Hammond is one of 163 Dover Airmen who is on temporary duty at the joint base to perform maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:44
|Photo ID:
|3081500
|VIRIN:
|160224-F-BF612-069
|Resolution:
|3965x2832
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
