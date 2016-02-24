Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Hase, 436th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, reviews maintenance procedures inside a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 24, 2016, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Team Dover maintainers will be responsible for maintaining up to eight C-5s on the ground at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

