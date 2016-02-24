Two C-5M Super Galaxies, operated by the 436th Airlift Wing, sit on the flight line Feb. 24, 2016, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. This fleet of C-5s will temporary operate out of the joint base while their home station, Dover Air Force Base, undergoes runway construction. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:44
|Photo ID:
|3081490
|VIRIN:
|160224-F-BF612-019
|Resolution:
|2754x3855
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
