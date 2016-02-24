Dover’s birds fly north to roost at McGuire

A C-5M Super Galaxy, operated by the 436th Airlift Wing, sits on the flight line outside of Big Beige Feb. 24, 2016, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Big Beige, named for its size and color, is the temporary home of the 436th Maintenance Group and has been affectionately dubbed “Dover North” by the maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

