Senior Airman Shawn Davis, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, is pulled up a structure with ropes during a Rescue Technician Course Aug. 18, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. For this training scenario, Davis acted as a simulated injured victim. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 10:27
|Photo ID:
|3081444
|VIRIN:
|160818-F-BF612-1358
|Resolution:
|4016x5622
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire Department training climbs to new heights [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
