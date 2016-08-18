(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fire Department training climbs to new heights [Image 2 of 11]

    Fire Department training climbs to new heights

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Shawn Davis, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, is strapped into a basket stretcher by his classmates during a Rescue Technician Course Aug. 18, 2016, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. This training taught students proper and safe methods of rescuing injured victims from hard-to-reach places. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 10:27
    Photo ID: 3081443
    VIRIN: 160818-F-BF612-1322
    Resolution: 5853x3292
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Department training climbs to new heights [Image 1 of 11], by SrA Zachary Cacicia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights
    Fire Department training climbs to new heights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    436 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT