ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 18, 2016) U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR) Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fire a 25mm machine gun from a light armored vehicle (LAV) during a hasty attack live-fire range as part of Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18. Able to operate on land and in water, LAVs combine speed, maneuverability and firepower to perform a variety of functions, including security, command and control, reconnaissance and assault. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 06:41 Photo ID: 3081229 VIRIN: 161218-M-JH782-039 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.33 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.