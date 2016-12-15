(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

    DJIBOUTI

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    DJIBOUTI (Dec. 13, 2016) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jesus Montano, an infantry grenadier with Company B, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), reloads a magazine during a rehearsal for a team maneuver under-fire range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. The training forced the Marines to maintain full situational awareness by communicating with each other; speak-shoot-move is a ditty they use to reinforce muscle memory in this type of training. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations’ mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 06:41
    Photo ID: 3081226
    VIRIN: 161215-M-JH782-056
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    CENTCOM
    MEU
    AAV
    Makin Island
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    4th Marines
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Marines
    Exercise
    1st Battalion
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    BLT
    1st Battalion 4th Marines
    Pride of the Pacific
    WestPac 16-2
    Amphibious Assualt Vehicle
    Alligator Dagger

