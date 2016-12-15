11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

DJIBOUTI (Dec. 13, 2016) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jesus Montano, an infantry grenadier with Company B, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), reloads a magazine during a rehearsal for a team maneuver under-fire range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. The training forced the Marines to maintain full situational awareness by communicating with each other; speak-shoot-move is a ditty they use to reinforce muscle memory in this type of training. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations’ mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

