11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

DJIBOUTI (Dec. 13, 2016) U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Nathan Bakker an automatic rifleman with Company B, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides suppressive fire during a rehearsal for a squad maneuver under-fire range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 13. Suppressive fire allows members of a fire team or squad to assault forward to a covered position by forcing enemies to run and hide while the Marines move forward. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. The unilateral exercise is designed to provide an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations’ mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

