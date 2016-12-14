11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 18, 2016) U.S. Marines with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), drive their light armored vehicles (LAV) to the shores of Arta Beach after concluding a hasty attack live-fire range during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 18. Able to operate on land and in water, carry communications equipment and provide a weapons platform, the LAV is a valuable asset on the battlefield. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

Date Taken: 12.14.2016 Location: DJ