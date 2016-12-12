(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

    DJIBOUTI

    12.12.2016

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    ARTA BEACH, Djibouti (Dec. 12, 2016) An amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), launches into the Gulf of Aden during Exercise Alligator Dagger, Dec. 12. All three U.S. Navy warships in the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) can carry AAVs in their well deck and it is important for the different ships, crews, and AAV operators to maintain familiarization with embarking and disembarking these vehicles onto those ships. The unilateral exercise provides an opportunity for the Makin Island ARG and 11th MEU to train in amphibious operations within the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Amphibious Assault Vehicle Operations

    Djibouti
    CENTCOM
    MEU
    AAV
    Makin Island
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    4th Marines
    Amphibious Ready Group
    Marines
    Exercise
    1st Battalion
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    BLT
    1st Battalion 4th Marines
    Pride of the Pacific
    WestPac 16-2
    Amphibious Assualt Vehicle
    Alligator Dagger

