Brig. Gen. Richard Sele, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) from Fort Bragg, N.C., meets with Maj. Gen. William Hickman, U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general - operations, and other senior leaders during his visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on Dec. 16, 2016. Sele's also visit also included a luncheon with civil affairs Soldiers where he addressed their comments and concerns and discussed missions operating throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 05:32
|Photo ID:
|3081205
|VIRIN:
|161216-A-GP059-634
|Resolution:
|5199x3466
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs' Commander Visits Deployed Troops [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
