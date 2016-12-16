Civil Affairs' Commander Visits Deployed Troops

Brig. Gen. Richard Sele, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) from Fort Bragg, N.C., meets with Maj. Gen. William Hickman, U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general - operations, and other senior leaders during his visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on Dec. 16, 2016. Sele's also visit also included a luncheon with civil affairs Soldiers where he addressed their comments and concerns and discussed missions operating throughout the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

