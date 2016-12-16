Brig. Gen. Richard Sele, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) from Fort Bragg, N.C., attends a luncheon with civil affairs Soldiers at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on Dec. 16, 2016. Sele's also visit included meetings with U.S. Army Central senior leaders including Maj. Gen. William Hickman, U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general - operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

Date Taken: 12.16.2016
This work, Civil Affairs' Commander Visits Deployed Troops, by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.