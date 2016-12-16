(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Civil Affairs' Commander Visits Deployed Troops [Image 4 of 6]

    Civil Affairs' Commander Visits Deployed Troops

    KUWAIT

    12.16.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden 

    U.S. Army Central

    Brig. Gen. Richard Sele, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) from Fort Bragg, N.C., attends a luncheon with civil affairs Soldiers at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on Dec. 16, 2016. Sele's also visit included meetings with U.S. Army Central senior leaders including Maj. Gen. William Hickman, U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general - operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Angela Lorden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 05:32
    Photo ID: 3081199
    VIRIN: 161216-A-GP059-458
    Resolution: 5635x3381
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs' Commander Visits Deployed Troops [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Angela Lorden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    service members
    deployed
    third army
    usarcent
    army general
    camp arifjan
    civil affairs
    soldiers
    military
    kuwait
    army
    us army central
    deployment
    William Hickman
    distinguished visiter
    army commander
    Richard Sele

