    75th Expeditionary Airlift [Image 3 of 29]

    75th Expeditionary Airlift

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Senior Airman John Signorino, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides a truck to offload cargo from C-130J Hercules at an undisclosed location in Africa, Dec. 23, 2016. The 75th EAS is the sole source of tactical airlift for the Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016
    Photo ID: 3081187
    VIRIN: 161223-F-QF982-506
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 15.28 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Expeditionary Airlift [Image 1 of 29], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

